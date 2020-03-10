As reported over the past few weeks, NJPW, Stardom, and other Japanese promotions have cancelled events in response to the ongoing Coronavirus situation in Japan, and around the world.

WWE has instituted a "no contact" policy at their meet-and-greets, and is still monitoring the situation in Tampa, the site of this year's WrestleMania weekend. WWE's biggest event of the year is still currently planned to take place.

All Elite Wrestling has now put out a statement about their upcoming events and that "all AEW events are currently moving forward as scheduled."

Below is the full statement:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update

All AEW events are currently moving forward as scheduled. Of course, the safety and well-being of AEW fans, partners and talent is always our top priority, so we will continue to closely monitor the rapidly evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management. AEW will update ticket purchasers if there are any changes to the event schedule, and we encourage everyone in the AEW family to be good to themselves – and each other – by taking preventative actions as recommended by the CDC and WHO.

This week's AEW Dynamite takes place at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.