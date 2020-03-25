Aleister Black is the latest WWE Superstar to encourage wrestling fans to support indie wrestlers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Black took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on how the indies helped him succeed in the business. He called on fans who are able, to support wrestlers who continue to lose indie bookings as shows get cancelled because of restrictions placed on gatherings due to the virus.

"The indies gave me a platform to create the keys to my personal success. Times like this are hard for all of us with no ways to generate income. If you are a part of the lucky few not financially affected by this please consider purchasing some merch of your favorite wrestler," Black wrote.

Black joins a growing list of WWE Superstars who are calling on fans to support indie wrestlers and promotions during the COVID-19 outbreak - Shelton Benjamin (at this link), Mustafa Ali (at this link), and Lio Rush (at this link).

