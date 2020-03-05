WWE made some key free agents recently by signing Killer Kross and Timothy Thatcher from the indie scene. Aleister Black talked about those new Superstars in an interview on Busted Open Radio.

"I'm not very familiar with Kross, but I am familiar with Thatcher. I think Thatcher was my first ever competition when I went to the United States for EVOLVE. It was over WrestleMania weekend," recalled Black who lost to Thatcher at EVOLVE #40 in 2015.

"I have yet to be introduced to Killer Kross. I know that there is a lot of hype around him and people are very excited that he got signed so obviously there are a lot of good reasons for that. So, we will see what the future holds, but with guys like Thatcher and Kross being signed it opens up a big door of opportunities and possibilities for future bookings or matches. It is a very exciting time for the industry in my opinion."

Black had a feud on Raw earlier this year with Buddy Murphy that first got started in NXT years ago. Black has prevailed in all 13 of their matches and he talked about things coming full circle with Murphy.

"I think that there are always these opponents that you circle back to that you have made some sort of legacy with and I feel Buddy Murphy is that for me. Despite coming out of that on the upside, I don't think we are done," admitted Black. "I don't think this was it. I think that there is a very real possibility that we will circle back to each other sooner rather than later."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.