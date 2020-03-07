- The above video is the top 10 moments from yesterday's Friday Night SmackDown. The moments include Dolph Ziggler pinning Otis, new Firefly Fun House, and Sami Zayn barely escaping from Braun Strowman and nWo members Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman.

- Matt Riddle showed off some new ring gear at tonight's NXT Live Event in Detroit. Riddle was matching with his tag team partner Pete Dunne.

The BrosWeights won the NXT Tag Team titles last month at NXT TakeOver: Portland by defeating Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly.

WWE NXT shared the photo of Riddle and Dunne matching and wrote, "#BROS who dress the same together, #WIN together #NXTDetroit"

Below you can see the photo:

- As recently noted, AEW star Brandi Rhodes shared a photo on Twitter of her new Hidden Mickey Tattoo. Alexa Bliss replied to Brandi's photo that she also has a Hidden Mickey tattoo.

Below you can read her reply: