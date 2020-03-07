AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes revealed this evening on social media that she got a Hidden Mickey tattoo. The tattoo is located behind her ear.

Brandi tweeted a photo of her new ink and wrote, "Branded by the Mouse... the concept of the #HiddenMickey has always fascinated me...there's one...he's hiding out in other spots too including my house!"

Last Saturday at AEW Revolution, her husband Cody Rhodes revealed his neck tattoo that was met with mixed reaction. Brandi even admitted that she didn't like the Nightmare Family ink.

Below is a photo of her new tattoo: