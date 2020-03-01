As previously reported, Cody Rhodes had some new ink that had a lot of people talking. Cody was sporting a new Nightmare Family tattoo on his neck at Saturday's AEW Revolution pay-per-view in Chicago.

Cody's wife, Brandi, appeared at the post-event press conference with Dustin Rhodes. While speaking to the media, Brandi admitted that she did not like Cody's new body art.

"I'm the one person that doesn't like the neck tattoo, I don't like it," Brandi admitted. "I've said it, there it is."

Brandi admitted that while she is not a fan of her husband's new ink, she did not get in his way of his decision. She added that Cody may need to pay it forward down the road.

"I know a lot of wives like to be really hands on," Brandi said. "My husband makes his own decisions, he's allowed to make his own decisions. So if I decided to do something crazy, he can just let me make my own decisions [laughs]."

MJF defeated Cody at AEW Revolution after using his AEW Diamond Ring to score the pinfall victory. Full AEW Revolution results are here.

You can check out photos of Cody's tattoo below.