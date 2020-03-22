Rob Gronkowski appeared on this past Friday's SmackDown in preparation of his upcoming WrestleMania 36 hosting duties. As of this writing, portions of WrestleMania will be taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this coming Wednesday and Thursday. The two-night PPV will air on April 4 and 5.

On SmackDown, Gronkowski cut a promo in the ring along with Mojo Rawley, King Corbin, and Elias. Corbin told Gronkowski it was a mistake to align himself with Rawley and he should instead bow to the King. The former NFL player shoved Corbin as Rawley was kneeling behind him, tripping Corbin. Elias ended up tossing Corbin out of the ring and Gronk proposed a WrestleMania match between Corbin and Elias, which was later made official.

Before all of this happened, as Gronk made his way to the ring, he did quite a bit of dancing. Enough to catch the eye of WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Lynch joked on Twitter, "Imagine doing a silly dance down to the ring on your debut."

Going back to her NXT debut in 2014, Lynch also did some silly dancing as WWE really wanted to make it obvious that she was from Ireland. Dressed in green and gold, Lynch danced her way to the ring (and during the match), as seen in the video below.

Lynch is scheduled to defend her title against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania.