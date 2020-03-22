WWE has already begun taping all of its shows through WrestleMania at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to make sure they have new content leading up to the biggest PPV of the year.

As noted, WrestleMania itself will be taped at the WWE PC due to the Coronavirus pandemic. For the first-time ever, it will be a two-night event on April 4 and 5. Portions of the event will be taped this Wednesday and Thursday.

Tapings began yesterday and PWInsider reported two episodes of SmackDown, along with two episodes of 205 Live were filmed. Things began early in the morning, running all day and into the evening.

Due to the current outbreak, the report noted everyone in the company is working as hard as possible to make sure they are "protected" and have original content through WrestleMania.

With things often changing, below is the updated taping schedule:

* Today: Taping for NXT material

* Monday: WWE will air a live RAW from the Performance Center

* Tuesday: Two episodes of RAW will be filmed, taking the show to April 6

* Wednesday and Thursday: Portions of WrestleMania 36 will be filmed