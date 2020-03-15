Bobby Lashley was all smiles on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump when he announced that he was in South Africa to promote WWE's global expansion. As announced earlier this week, WWE will be holding it's first-ever talent tryouts in Johannesburg at the end of April. Lashley commented on how impactful this will be not only for the business but to the wrestlers down there, who have been eyeing for an opportunity to grow as performers.

"I think it's pretty cool," Lashley exclaimed. "I like what WWE is doing. I just spoke to some guys here at the local radio station, and they're stoked about this first-ever tryout that will be taking place here. It's cool to see how global WWE has been. When I got off the plane here, I was greeted by fans, and it was awesome. I think it's going to be a good time and something big for everyone down here in South Africa."

With the on-again/off-again storyline that has taken place between him and Rusev, Lashley is hopeful that at some point they'll be able to end things properly. But until then, Lashley is focused on trying to get his name on the WrestleMania 36 card before it's too late.

"Well, I mean, most of the card is put together. But, there are still a lot of things that I still want to do," Lashley stated. "I got put in a role with Lana for some time now. I don't know what's going to go on with Rusev and I. I don't know if that's done if it's finished if it's not finished. Man, there are many things that I want to do. There are so many people that I want to be in the ring with, that in the next few weeks, you'll start to see a little bit of the old Bobby. You might see something big at WrestleMania, like a big matchup."

The panel asked Bobby to expand on what he means by "The old Bobby." Bobby explains that he wants to showcase more of his in-ring ability and show just how dominant he can be.

"Man, I'm pretty basic, but I love to fight, I'm a fighter," Lashley began. "I've wrestled my entire life. I've talked about doing the bare-knuckles fight, maybe next year, if Vince allows me to do it. I like to train, I like to fight and I like to wrestle. Since I've been back, they haven't been able to see that. I feel like I'm getting back to my roots after this match I had with Zack Ryder. It kind of showed who I am, and what I'm about. I think the next few weeks leading up to WrestleMania, I think you're going to see more of that."

