On the latest episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Brad Gilmore broke the news of WrestleMania being held in the Performance Center without fans. Gilmore confirmed to Booker T that this news came from WWE and not from another outlet.

"I'm just gonna keep it real on this. WrestleMania, of course, has always been about the payoff," Booker said.

Booker T and Gilmore said that while they understood the decision with so much money on the line and with the circumstances around the COVID-19 pandemic, WrestleMania without fans will be a strange sight to behold.

"It's always been about those great matches of course, but I always thought that WrestleMania was more so about the event, the spectacle for the crowd," Booker said. "The people to be a part of and for the fans not to be a part of WrestleMania is definitely going to be something I never thought I would witness in my lifetime because I always thought that was what WrestleMania was

"It was always about the stars coming out: Muhammad Ali, Frank Sinatra. It was always bigger than life: Mr. T, Lawrence Taylor, Mike Tyson. It was always another level. Everyone, not just the fans, the stars want to be a part of WrestleMania that's something that's going to be missing."

WrestleMania 36 takes place on Sunday, April 5th from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. All other WrestleMania weekend activities, like the Hall of Fame and NXT Takeover, have been cancelled.

