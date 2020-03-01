One of the more talked about stories from last night's AEW Revolution was the new Nightmare Family tattoo Cody Rhodes got on his neck. Thanks to an assist from the AEW Diamond Ring, Cody lost to MJF in their grudge match at the PPV.

The overall response to the tattoo has been mixed, at best, mostly due to where Cody decided to put the tattoo. On Twitter, MLW star Brian Pillman Jr. believed the placement of the tattoo was the point of the entire piece.

"All of y'all s---ting on Cody's neck tattoo don't understand the symbolism behind it and that's ok," Pillman Jr. wrote.

A fan asked for him to explain and Pillman Jr. did just that, saying what Cody did is staying on brand.

"Simple. He's wearing it on his neck so it's always visible, can't be covered up easily. It's symbolic of him going 'all-in' on his brand and his company and not having a backup plan. It means he's literally got his neck on the line for AEW and his family. SKIN IN THE GAME!!!"

As noted, at last night's media scrum, Brandi Rhodes was asked about the new ink, and she wasn't a big fan, but also believed Cody can make his own decisions.

"I'm the one person that doesn't like the neck tattoo, I don't like it," Brandi admitted. "I've said it, there it is. ... I know a lot of wives like to be really hands on. My husband makes his own decisions, he's allowed to make his own decisions. So if I decided to do something crazy, he can just let me make my own decisions [Laughs]."