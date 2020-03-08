In February it was announced The Bella Twins will enter the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020 during WrestleMania weekend.

Nikki and Brie Bella talked about the receiving the call from Vince McMahon on last Tuesday's WWE Backstage.

In the video below, when asked what her favorite WrestleMania moment was, Brie Bella discussed her husband, Daniel Bryan's encounter with the late Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 30.

"Bryan and I were walking down the hall, and the [Ultimate Warrior] stopped Bryan and he was like, 'Hey, I really have to tell you, you really blow me away,' and he just like went off," Brie recalled. "And just how sincere and the way he said it to Bryan—I don't know, it's just one of those moments, here we are in a hallway, in a hotel, just all of us minding our own business and there was no one around.

"It felt like for Bryan it was an incredible moment, but I think as his wife—to me it was something I'd remember for the rest of my life. It brought me goosebumps and kind of made my eyes teary. It was awesome."

The Bella Twins will be inducted alongside Batista, The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and X-Pac), and JBL.