Monday's WWE RAW opened with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre going face to face ahead of their WrestleMania 36 match where McIntyre will challenge for the WWE Championship. McIntyre has mentioned before about how he and Lesnar have not gone face to face before, but he is ready for the challenge.

During their segment, McIntyre laid out Lesnar with a Claymore Kick in the ring. McIntyre left the ring as Lesnar made his way back to his feet.

Lesnar was furious as he headed towards the back. When he reached the top of the stage, McIntyre came out of nowhere and laid Lesnar out with anymore Claymore kick. McIntyre then grabbed the WWE Championship belt and raised it over Lesnar to a huge pop from the crowd.

As seen in the video below, Lesnar actually instructed McIntyre to grab the belt. As Lesnar was laying on the ground, he yelled, "pick up the title!" and McIntyre quickly obliged.

The segment ended with McIntyre landing one more Claymore kick to drop Lesnar again.

You can see video of Lesnar telling Drew to pick up the title below: