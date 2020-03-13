Carlito last appeared in WWE in 2010 but it seems that every year we hear rumors of him making a surprise entrance at The Royal Rumble. Carlito hears the rumors as well and he talked about them when he spoke with Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri on The Wrestling Inc. Daily.

"Every year I sit on my couch waiting to see myself come out and I never seem to come through. It hasn't happened yet," Carlito said.

The former Intercontinental Champion has had talks with WWE about a return, but noted that it's been years since he last spoke to the company.

"We spoke a few years back," Carlito stated. "The last time we spoke was maybe 2015 but we couldn't come to terms with money. At least they didn't accept my offer on money."

Carlito still has family in WWE as Primo is his younger brother and Epico is his cousin. The two are still under contract but neither has wrestled a WWE match since last year. Carlito discussed their status and what else is keeping them busy.

"They're still ready to go whenever. They're waiting on a call or if the call doesn't come, they went down to Puerto Rico to help out with my dad's promotion," revealed Carlito. "They're using their efforts wherever they can."

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire sports world including pro wrestling. Carlito was asked how it's personally affected him and if he's altered his travel any.

"Well I stopped drinking Corona beer so they said I'll be alright," joked Carlito. "This is part of the job, what are you gonna do? You have to go out there. You have to travel. It's kinda one of those things where if it happens, it happens. What are you gonna do?

"I'm not wearing a mask but I've heard different things where the mask doesn't work. I just try to stay as safe as I can on the road."

