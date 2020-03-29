On this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho closed out the show with a one-on-one confrontation, as seen above. After exchanging words, the two got into a brawl that would also involve Sammy Guevara, Cody, and Kenny Omega.

At a currently unannounced date, The Elite (Cody, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Matt Jackson, and Matt Hardy) will face the Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz) in a Blood and Guts Match.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the angle between Jericho and Hardy was taped on Tuesday and Jericho reportedly "hated it." They couldn't redo the segment live, and wanted to tape it on Wednesday—before the show—but because the venue is outdoors it would have been obviously daytime at certain parts of the segment and nighttime in others.

What they ended up doing was everything on Wednesday was live except for Kip Sabian vs. Darby Allin. During that match, AEW filmed the segment between Jericho and Hardy, rushed it through the editing process, and had about 15 minutes to spare before it aired on TV. Dave Meltzer noted they liked how the second angle was shot compared to the first.

Jericho did a one-hour stream on his Facebook last night, and confirmed things needing to be re-shot.

"They filmed it the night before ... they filmed one version of it and I wasn't there," Jericho said. "And it we get into Wednesday and I didn't really like the way that it turned out, it wasn't my vision, really. So, we said, 'Let's do it again Wednesday,' and we'll do it right before the show starts.' Keep in mind, there's nobody coming into the venue. We thought we'd film this at 8, but the problem was the sun hadn't gone down yet, so it was still fairly light inside the venue."

This Wednesday's Dynamite will return to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The only announced segment thus far is Lance Archer's in-ring debut.