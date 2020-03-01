For Chris Jericho's entrance at last night's AEW Revolution a choir, led by Meredith Bell, sang Jercho's "Judas" theme. After the show, Jericho said it was his best entrance ever.

"Thanks to @meredithbellpb and the #InnerCircleChoir for providing the best ring entrance I've ever had in almost 30 years in the business. GREAT WORK!!"

Back in January, Bell had done an acapella version of the theme and posted it on social media. Earlier today, she gave some more details on how her performance came together after Jericho reached out to her.

"Guys... when I posted the original acapella cover of 'Judas,' I was honestly bored, LOL," Bell wrote on Twitter. "It was a Saturday, I was killing time between getting ready to see my friend's play in Atlantic City...I never, EVER, thought it would come to this. Jericho messaged me personally two days after I posted the vid, and asked me to come up with a choir of talented individuals to do this performance with me.

"Thankfully, I have friends in the local Philly theatre scene that I was able to call on. They KILLED IT. It was a month of me composing the arrangement, scheduling, rehearsals, tears, and general anxiety kicking my ass, but it paid off in the end, and I am so, SO thankful. I have said since I was 13 that I wanted to sing at a wrestling PPV. This was literally a dream come true."

Jericho lost his AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley in the main event of last night's PPV. Full results can be seen here.

Thanks to @meredithbellpb and the #InnerCircleChoir for providing the best ring entrance I've ever had in almost 30 years in the business. GREAT WORK!! https://t.co/bflv6mdy3j — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 1, 2020

guys... when i posted the original acapella cover of "judas"... i was honestly bored LOL. it was a saturday, i was killing time between getting ready to see my friends play in atlantic city...



i never, EVER, thought it would come to this. — meredith bell. ?? (@meredithbellpb) March 1, 2020

jericho messaged me personally two days after i posted the vid, and asked me to come up with a choir of talented individuals to do this performance with me. thankfully, i have friends in the local philly theatre scene that i was able to call on. they KILLED IT. — meredith bell. ?? (@meredithbellpb) March 1, 2020