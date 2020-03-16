WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk took to Twitter tonight with an interesting reaction to the original WrestleMania 36 plans being canceled.

As we've noted tonight, WWE officially announced to us that WrestleMania 36 will no longer air from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL because of the coronavirus pandemic. WrestleMania will still air on April 5, on the WWE Network and pay-per-view, but it will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with no crowd. WWE also confirmed that the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony and the WWE NXT "Takeover: Tampa Bay" event will not take place from the Amalie Arena as originally scheduled that weekend. While those two events may end up taking place at the Performance Center, the rest of WrestleMania 36 Week in the Tampa area, including Axxess, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Punk tweeted shortly after WWE made the WrestleMania 36 announcement and said holding the show in an empty venue is one way to guarantee no boos for Roman Reigns, who is set to challenge WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, and to guarantee no fan chants for Punk.

"Well that's one way to make sure Roman finally gets not booed and nobody chants for meeeeeeee," Punk tweeted.

One fan tweeted back at Punk and mentioned how this is a bad deal for WWE Hall of Famer Edge because his first singles match back in 9 years, a Last Man Standing match against Randy Orton, will take place at the Performance Center.

Punk responded, "Oooooo. Yeah that for sure sucks."

Another fan responded to Punk and asked, "is this you begging for a return? Like you did on Backstage? No crowd reaction seems to be your element."

Punk then responded to that fan and seemed to indicate that WWE recently contacted him about a possible ring return at WrestleMania 36.

"I'm not the one texting begging for a match with me at mania. [eyes emoji]," Punk wrote.

Another fan chimed in and joked about King Baron Corbin coming out with a "CM Punk!" chant recording.

"Corbin comes out with a 'CM Punk chant' recording to play during the match.. ultimate heel move! Then we get Roman vs Corbin chapter 12," the fan wrote.

Punk responded, "That's so ultra meta and brilliant."

You can see Punk's related twets below:

