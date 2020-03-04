Colt Cabana made his AEW Dynamite debut on tonight's show, teaming up with SCU (Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, and Frankie Kazarian) in a winning effort against The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, John Silver).

Cabana made his first appearance at last weekend's Revolution: The Buy In when he helped save SCU after Frankie Kazarian and Scoprio Sky lost to Evil Uno and Gayson.

As noted, Cabana is now signed with AEW, working as a wrestler, commentator, and coach. During last weekend's post-Revolution media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed Cabana's signing.

Jake Hager also made his AEW Dynamite in-ring debut by defeating QT Marshall. Hager beat Dustin Rhodes at last Saturday's PPV.

