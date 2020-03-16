Drew McIntyre recently spoke to James Delow of The Gorilla Position podcast to talk about his upcoming match with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36.

McIntyre said one of the things keeping him going while wrestling on the independent circuit was imagining the match graphic of himself and Brock Lesnar. He said he takes things one day at a time but stopped to take in he was wrestling Brock Lesnar.

"That's something I certainly took a moment to take in," McIntyre said, "namely when I saw the graphic, because I have used that image as motivation from my time outside the company. Even my time returning to WWE, the ultimate dream situation is Brock Lesnar. He's the ultimate mainstream attraction we have, and just so unpredictable and believable.

"I want to build my body up to stand in front of him and look like I should be able to fight Brock Lesnar, and I want to get good enough in the ring that I should be able to go toe to toe with Brock Lesnar, and I want to get good enough on the mic that I can go toe to toe with Paul Heyman."



McIntyre credited Lesnar for helping him become a better wrestler in the time they've worked together. He said there is no one like Lesnar.

"He's a very intelligent individual when it comes to business is the way to put it. Like he gets it more than anybody I've ever spoken to," McIntyre said, "and is really helping me think about things you just wouldn't think about and not many people could teach you because nobody has quite reached the level he's reached."

McIntyre said Lesnar is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, attributing a lot of Lesnar's appeal as a wrestling attraction to his believability and unpredictability.

McIntyre said the match with Lesnar will be hard hitting because neither he nor Lesnar are afraid to get physical in the ring. He said he isn't nervous going into the match and that his journey to this match has prepared him to lead WWE as a main guy. He also said he wanted his match with Lesnar to go on last.

"I mean no matter what it's going to be the biggest match of my career and a huge match, but obviously ideally it would be amazing to close the show, and I think it is very important that we solidify some top tier talent for the future," McIntyre said. "I think we are in a position where it could be a really good moment for me, and hopefully for the fans and hopefully for the future of WWE."

