Edge made his surprise return to WWE at the Royal Rumble event this past January after a nearly 10-year hiatus from the ring. He entered a program with Randy Orton on his return, traveling an extra 17 hours to cut a promo in front of an empty crowd on RAW this past Monday thanks to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Edge is scheduled to face The Viper in a Last Man Standing match at Wrestlemania 36, a show WWE will now hold over two nights in various locations. While the show will take place without fans in attendance, Edge told Metro he thinks the show, and all forms of entertainment, are an important outlet for people during the pandemic.

"This year more than any year we are all in the midst of something we have never experienced before, the world really needs outlets," Edge said. "Whether that is books, whether that is movies, whatever it is, just to be able to try and forget and laugh and have fun and remember what it is to be human."

Edge said while the safety of the talent and the crew is the most important thing right now, he and the rest of the crew are determined to put the show on for the world. He added the entertainment industry has a "responsibility" to help people relax and forget about their problems.

"Here's how I've always looked at this job. My responsibility is to make you forget your responsibilities for two or three hours a day, or during that show," Edge said. "That is a huge responsibility, and it's a privilege. I don't look past it. I didn't have it for nine years. Now I come back, and the gravity of that responsibility is not lost on me.

"Sure, it's entertainment. Yes, we're jumping around in tights. But a time like this, it's very, very important. I truly believe that."