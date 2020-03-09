- Above is a look back at the story behind the two Doinks at WrestleMania IX. FCW President Steve Keirn talked about having to hide under the ring for the duration of the show to portray the second Doink.

- Tegan Nox spoke with Wales Online and commented about having to struggle through her injuries in 2018 and 2019 and how well she was taken care of during her rehab.

"The injuries were tough and I still struggle with the effects of them mentally to this day," Nox said. "The physical effects of any injury of that magnitude is hard to overcome of course, but in comparison to the mental side of things it's nothing. There was even a point when I told my coaches I was struggling and thinking of giving it all up. Luckily I had an incredible support group around me with my friends and the team at the WWE, and they helped me get back fighting fit.

"There was a therapist on the line the next day to help me with my mental state, and a medical team on hand to help with the physical side of recovery too. They all worked so hard and I can't thank them enough.I think that's important for people to know. With anything in life the mental side can be the hardest part and I found that out first hand. Being on shows such as SmackDown and Royal Rumble was amazing, but if I had to say what my proudest achievement was now, I would have to say just overcoming that injury and getting back in the ring. "

- As noted, Edge will make his return on tonight's WWE RAW after being viciously attacked by Randy Orton in late January. On last week's show, Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, appeared on RAW to give a medical update, but ended up also being on the receiving end of an RKO. Last night, Edge tweeted out an out of focus photo of himself looking quite angry.