Along with Lita and Christy Hemme, Gail Kim is one of the principal figures behind a new project called KAYFABE which is a wrestling TV series inspired by those three women. The teaser for KAYFABE was just released and Kim discussed the early reactions when she joined The Wrestling Inc. Daily.

"Everyone has been overwhelmingly positive and if anything, people just have questions. That was intended to create a little disturbance and curiosity," admitted Kim. "From the feedback, that's exactly what we've gotten and now we're trying to spread the word for a project we've been working on for two years now. I don't want people to think that we just thought of it and put it out there as it took a lot of passion and teamwork."

Kim explained that it's a scripted drama inspired by female pro wrestlers. She said some people will think it's the story of just one of the three of them but it's actually a character inspired by all of them and is very layered.

"Between the three of us we have over fifty years of experience and we have endless sources of inspiration," said Kim who then gave a loose plot of KAYFABE.

"Christy is more of the creative mind but we all know this character. Vigilante is a great word as she's a complex character with a lot of different experiences. You can see the layers of everything in her mind. We always tell everyone that women's wrestling has always been told through the lens of a man because it's a male-dominated industry. It's never been told through the lens of a woman and we want to be able to tell that story…

"Wrestling has progressed to the point that the fourth wall has been broken. People would enjoy more seeing what is behind the superhero that they watch on TV. They are humans and there's more to them – it could be good, it could be happy, we have this sisterhood and we have other things that may be darker. It's just real life."

Kim was then asked how far they are with production of the series.

"We've written a whole season with a storyline arc. We have a small creative team," Kim noted before mentioning some of them including Jimmy Jacobs. "Christy is the main person because that's her love and I love the wrestling aspect of it. So, we've all found our respective roles of what we would hone in on. We do have a main idea of where we want it to go even into season two. We're just excited because we think it's something that people will really be intrigued by.

Gail Kim, along with Christy Hemme and Amy "Lita" Dumas, have launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for their current "KAYFABE" project.