As reported over the weekend, AXS.com, the website that handles tickets for Impact Wrestling Rebellion, posted that the April 19 event in New York City is cancelled.

Impact Wrestling has now announced the PPV is indeed not happening due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also, Against All Odds on April 17 and the April 24 and 25 TV tapings in Columbus are also not taking place.

Below is Impact Wrestling's full statement:

As a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, IMPACT Wrestling will not be hosting "Against All Odds" on April 17th in Toronto, the April 19th "Rebellion" pay-per-view event at New York City's Terminal 5 and the April 24th & 25th TV tapings in Columbus, Ohio. We are monitoring the situation closely and are looking at alternative ways that we can produce the events. All tickets will be fully refunded from point of purchase. The safety of our fans, talent and staff is of utmost importance and we will continue to adjust plans as necessary while still delivering as much IMPACT Wrestling as possible.

As noted, Impact also postponed the Lockdown PPV scheduled for March 28 in Windsor, Ontario, and the March Breakdown event scheduled for March 29 in Belleville, Michigan.