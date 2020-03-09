Following the latest episode of WWE Backstage, Jeff Hardy answered fans questions, via Twitter, about his career and where he would like to go moving forward. The first question he was asked had to do with a favorite storyline he's been involved in.

"Over the years, I'd have to say the storyline with me and The Undertaker," Hardy answered. "It was huge for my singles career."

Even though Jeff has not been on the Black and Gold brand just yet, he was asked which wrestler from NXT could he see himself squaring up against in the near future.

"If I had to wrestle somebody from NXT, it would have to be Roderick Strong," Hardy stated. "I've had the pleasure of meeting that guy. We never went face-to-face, so, I think that would be nice."

Now that he's cleared to compete, Jeff is hungrier than ever to rise to the top, once again. He shares his thoughts on what he would like to achieve next in his career with the WWE.

"It's a long stretch, but I would definitely want to not necessarily main event WrestleMania, but have a big singles match at WrestleMania, before I'm done. So, in the next 2-3 years. That's a huge goal that I'm setting for myself," Hardy announced.

In the 20-plus years that Jeff has been part of the WWE and all the male Superstars he's faced, Jeff says that there was one specific wrestler that was his favorite to lock up with.

"God rest his soul. I miss him dearly, it'd have to be Umaga," Hardy said. "He was one of my favorite competitors to be in the ring with. We had a great feud, and I miss him every day."

The last question he was asked had to do with who he would like to tag team with. Now that his brother Matt Hardy's contract has expired with the WWE, Jeff has another person in mind that he believes could be a great partner for him.

"Without hesitation, it would have to be R-Truth," Hardy declared. "We're into the music scene, and I think we would compliment each other very well."

You can view Jeff Hardy's full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE Backstage with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.