Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania 36 will air from multiple locations over a two night span and is expected to feature taped matches.



On The Jerry Lawler Show podcast, Jerry Lawler discussed WrestleMania 36 being two nights and in multiple locations and explained why they couldn't just have a normal show.



"If you really look at the way it's booked right now, if you had it all in one night, that would be almost 40 wrestlers just alone," Lawler said. "It's so big, it's going to have to be spread over two nights. That is the truth, there's going to be so many wrestlers involved and in this day and time you're not going to be able to do it in one location in one night."



When asked about how successful Mania could be this year and how different it will be for the audience and fans, Lawler said that it could actually be a success.



"Who knows as far as fan participation and viewing, last week Monday Night Raw did its best rating almost all year long," Lawler stated. "There was only one live match on the show. The fans are stuck, just like we are, the only way they're going to see things is on television as well, so this may end up being a huge viewing audience for WrestleMania. It will actually have no competition on television. As far as anything being live, there will be no competition for WrestleMania this year."



Lawler also talked about the constant changes in WWE due to the Coronavirus and about the severity of this virus in his eyes.



"We're still probably more towards the beginning than the end," Lawler said. "Things will probably get worse before they get better. I just saw out of Memphis that out of 19 cases, 14 of those people have recovered. It's not like the death sentence that everybody was fearing that it was, a lot of people are going to get this and just get mildly sick. The greatest news ever is if Tom Hanks gets well. It's going to affect people in different ways. This thing attacks your lungs first, anybody that smokes or has smoked it will be a lot worse on them. Thank god I've never smoked a cigarette in my life. I'm worried about this for a lot of other people, but I don't feel worried about it for myself."



"It's like they told me in WWE, things keep changing on a daily and hourly basis, what we say today, by the time you hear this it may already change."

As of now, WrestleMania 36 will air on the WWE Network on Saturday, April 4th and Sunday, April 5th from multiple locations.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Jerry Lawler Show with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.