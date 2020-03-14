On Thursday, WWE announced SmackDown was headed to the Performance Center in Orlando and would not have a live audience (results here), due to the current Coronavirus pandemic.

John Cena appeared on the show to have a face-to-face with his upcoming WrestleMania opponent, Bray Wyatt. That is to say if WrestleMania still takes place after Tampa officials noted they may have to "pull the plug" on the show, if WWE doesn't do it first.

205 Live was then taped after SmackDown, and Cena stuck around to watch the action take place, as an audience member.

"This is something that I often longed to do—watch this done live, there's no experience like it," Cena said. "A guy like me, sometimes sticks out in the crowd. I definitely stick out in the crowd today, because I am the crowd, but I'm in the tech area and because of the circumstances, I get the treat of watching this live. Now, I'm used to performing in front of a crowd, so I'm a rookie at all this stuff. I'm watching the pros and taking notes. This is awesome."