The nWo will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. The members that will be inducted are Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman.

Waltman has said before that Big Show and Eric Bischoff should be inducted with them, and Hall has said that he would like Bischoff to be inducted with them as well.

Nash has joined in for the campaign to get Bischoff into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, he says that Bishcoff should get his own solo induction into the Hall of Fame due to his contributions to the wrestling industry.

When replying to a fan who said that WWE should add Bischoff to the list of wrestlers being inducted as the nWo, Nash tweeted, "I feel Eric should go in alone. His contributions warrant a solo induction."

It has not been announced who will be inducting the nWo into the Hall of Fame. Bischoff told Wrestling Inc. last December that he he had not been contacted by WWE about the induction.

"I was surprised they announced it this early as they usually announce it a little later in the year," Bischoff said. "But no, I haven't spoken to anybody. I didn't even know it until I read it online the next day."

You can check out Nash's tweet below: