Cain Velasquez made his wrestling debut with AAA where he was trained in part by Konnan. WWE then went and plucked up Velasquez from AAA and had him face Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

Lesnar made quick work of Velasquez in a match that lasted just two minutes. Konnan was asked why we didn't see the same Velasquez in WWE that we saw in AAA when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily.

"I don't know. I didn't ask Cain. We kinda keep in contact but I didn't ask him. When I brought Cain in, we had him go in train in Vegas with Disco Inferno and Kevin Kross," Konnan said before adding that Velasquez also got training in San Jose and Mexico.

"Here's the thing about Cain: very dedicated and professional. He was always on time and was there early. He's also got that UFC pedigree and you know what their training is like. He went out there and he f***ing killed it. He wore a mask and I made sure I put him in with good workers who made him look good. I made sure I knew exactly what he was gonna do before he went into the ring. So, everything was pretty controlled.

"When he went in with Brock, he only had two matches – the two in TripleMania. So he's basically wrestling a guy who only had two matches and then his knee was f***ed up. But how bad could it be as he did a plancha at Madison Square Garden off the third [rope]? I don't know if he went in there and re-hurt his knee and Brock said, 'Wow, this guy's hurt and he hasn't had that many matches.'"

Konnan said that Velasquez told him he recently had his knee scoped so he doesn't believe it's that serious. He also thinks that WWE could have done more with him because of his background and talent.

"That's a guy who really could be big because everyone knows he's the real deal," said Konnan.

