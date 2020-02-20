Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez successfully had his knee scoped recently and is reportedly feeling completely healthy, Wrestling Inc. has confirmed.

Wrestling Inc. has also confirmed that Velasquez is currently at the WWE Performance Center "getting in reps" as he prepares for his next match. Velasquez is expected to be at the WWE Performance Center for the next two weeks.

Velasquez signed a three-year deal with WWE and made his first WWE appearance on the first episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX on October 4th of last year. Velasquez was standing up for his friend Rey Mysterio and attacked WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, setting up a match between the two former UFC Superstars at Crown Jewel. Lesnar would go one to win the bout in 88 seconds to successfully defend his title.

Shortly after the match, there were reports that Velasquez was suffering from knee issues. He has not been seen on WWE television since, and was pulled from a scheduled match in Mexico City last November. It appears as if he is back in fighting form.

Stay with Wrestling Inc. for updates on Velasquez and his WWE return.