Marty Scurll re-signed with Ring of Honor in January where he'll not only wrestle, but also take a role in the creative direction of the company.

Scurll's contract allows him to wrestle for other promotions, such as NWA, PWG, and NJPW. It was also reported Scurll is looking to build a relationship between ROH and AEW, thanks to his close connections in All Elite Wrestling.

Scurll spoke with WrestleTalk about his decision to stay with ROH, instead of joining his buddies in AEW. Ultimately, he said the opportunity to help give direction to ROH is a challenge he wanted to take on.

"I'm sure most expected me to go to AEW, and of course, Matt & Nick [The Young Bucks] are two of my best friends in the whole entire world," Scurll said. "I love them and I love what they are doing. I'm very proud of them.

"When it came to my decision though, I, like them, had my own vision, my own dreams, and the opportunity to create a promotion in my own vision was something I always wanted and couldn't turn down. I've been wrestling for a long time and it was time to do something new and set a new challenge for myself.

"ROH have always been amazing to me, and I'm very grateful for the opportunity to be more involved. They have the trust in me, and it really gives me the chance to be creative, which I've always enjoyed more than anything. I have great relationships with Tony, Cody and Kenny, and it's cool that we're all doing our own things and making a splash in the wrestling world."

As noted, ROH has cancelled all of its events through May 31 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.