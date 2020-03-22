On this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, it was revealed Matt Hardy is the fifth member of The Elite for the upcoming Blood and Guts Match against the Inner Circle (Cody, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Hardy vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz).

Near the end of the show, Hardy made his debut after Matt Jackson said he made a call to a friend who owed him one. Hardy then appeared high up in the rafters as the show came to a close.

Originally schedule for next week, AEW President Tony Khan announced the Blood and Guts Match would be pushed back to a later date.

As noted, Hardy's WWE contract expired on March 1 and Hardy made the decision to go to AEW.

Hardy recently joined Talk is Jericho where he said had Triple H been solely in power, he would have had much better opportunities in WWE.

Matt again reiterated that point on Twitter after a fan voiced their opinion that Matt could have stayed in NXT where he could of had full control of his own story and had fresh match-ups in the ring. Hardy felt differently with Vince McMahon still being the one in charge, while also noting having more time at home and higher pay were factors for his decision to jump.

"I appreciate your passion, but it's ultimately the same boss. My creative input is unquestionably greater at AEW. If you had to choose between 2 jobs, would you take less money for more days away? Or more money for less days away? I make smart choices for my family & legacy."