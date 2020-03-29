NJPW has just announced that their New Zealand dojo tryouts have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tryouts were scheduled for May 9 and 10.

Below is their full statement:

As a result of the ongoing Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the decision has been made to postpone the New Zealand Dojo tryouts, which had been scheduled for May 9 & 10. Keep checking njpw1972.com and social media for new dates for the tryouts when they are confirmed. Thank you for your understanding.

As a result of the coronavirus, the promotion had to cancel several events like their entire New Japan Cup tour and recently both Sakura Genesis and Road to Dontaku events.

Fans though can keep up with New Japan through their Together Project that is available on NJPW World. NJPW has also recently added a bunch of videos on Youtube from their The New Beginning USA tour.