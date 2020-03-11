After tonight's AEW Dynamite, Penelope Ford defeated Riho via pinfall in a dark match, also Colt Cabana defeated Peter Avalon (with Leva Bates).

In the final dark match of the night, Christopher Daniels beat Grayson. Post-match, SCU and Dark Order brawl. Daniels cuts a promo saying there is no Exalted One. AEW is promoting the Dark Order will present the Exalted One on next week's show.

As noted, TH2 (Jack Evans and Angelico) defeated Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa before Dynamite got started.

Ibby contributed to this article.