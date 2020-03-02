A large number of fans made the switch after AEW Dynamite on TNT to WWE NXT on the USA Network to catch the end of the Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair main event last Wednesday night.

The closing segment of the Revolution go-home edition of Dynamite, which was the Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho weigh-ins, drew higher than the Flair vs. Belair match, but more than 227,000 viewers switched from TNT to the USA Network after Dynamite went off the air, to catch the end of Flair vs. Belair in the overrun, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

This was the largest switch from TNT to the USA Network since the Wednesday Night War began.

While more than 227,000 fans tuned in for the final 5 minutes of Flair vs. Belair in the NXT overrun, there was reportedly a "giant switch" back to TNT for the AEW "Countdown to Revolution" special when Miz & Mrs. came on the USA Network.

Dynamite ended up drawing 865,000 viewers on TNT, topping the 717,000 viewers garnered by NXT on the USA Network by 21%. You can click here for last week's Dynamite vs. NXT viewership report, and you can click here for the report on the Countdown vs. Miz & Mrs. viewership.