ROH World Champion Rush has filed for the trademark "El Toro Blanco Rush," according to PWInsider.

According to the trademark description, it's for G&S Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.

The full trademark description can be read below:

"El Toro Blanco Rush" for G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media, namely, television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service.

FIRST USE: 20181108. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20181108

Rush won the ROH World Championship from PCO at Gateway to Honor in February. He was going to make his first title defense against Mark Haskins at the Ring of Honor 18th Anniversary Show, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus.

The former CMLL star signed an exclusive contract with Ring of Honor last year in January. His brother Dragon Lee also wrestles in ROH and is the current ROH World Television Championship.



