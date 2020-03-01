As noted last night, RUSH pinned PCO at last night's ROH Gateway to Honor to win back the ROH World Championship in a triple threat match that also feature Mark Haskins.
The stipulation in the match said whoever won would go into ROH's 18th Anniversary PPV as the champion and will face the person who wasn't pinned in the triple threat match, that obviously being Haskins.
RUSH will now defend the ROH World Championship against Haskins at the upcoming PPV on March 13 at Sam's Town Live at Las Vegas.
Below is the updated card:
ROH World Championship
RUSH (c) vs. Mark Haskins
ROH World TV Championship
Dragon Lee (c) vs. Bandido
ROH World Tag Team Championship
Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Flip Gordon and Marty Scurll
Dealer's Choice Match
Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor vs. Dan Maff vs. Tyler Bateman
Winner earns future shot at any title.
The Briscoes vs. Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry
Adam Brooks vs. Slex
Nicole Savoy vs. Session Moth Martina