As noted last night, RUSH pinned PCO at last night's ROH Gateway to Honor to win back the ROH World Championship in a triple threat match that also feature Mark Haskins.

The stipulation in the match said whoever won would go into ROH's 18th Anniversary PPV as the champion and will face the person who wasn't pinned in the triple threat match, that obviously being Haskins.

RUSH will now defend the ROH World Championship against Haskins at the upcoming PPV on March 13 at Sam's Town Live at Las Vegas.

Below is the updated card:

ROH World Championship

RUSH (c) vs. Mark Haskins

ROH World TV Championship

Dragon Lee (c) vs. Bandido

ROH World Tag Team Championship

Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Flip Gordon and Marty Scurll

Dealer's Choice Match

Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor vs. Dan Maff vs. Tyler Bateman

Winner earns future shot at any title.

The Briscoes vs. Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry

Adam Brooks vs. Slex

Nicole Savoy vs. Session Moth Martina