- In the video below, Nikki Cross and Killian Dain tried out the "Koala Challenge." Nikki attempted to climb up Dain to get to his shoulders, but didn't have the best of luck doing it.

- As noted, WWE announced WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will take on Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania. Drew Gulak defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in singles action on last night's show. Per the stipulation, Bryan will now face Zayn for the title at WrestleMania. Zayn has since commented about the upcoming bout.

"Fans are expecting a clinic, but here's what will happen: The righteous rage of a thousand injustices will all be unleashed on @WWEDanielBryan. It didn't have to be this way, he is a good man. But this will be a quick, violent beating. And I will remain UNTOUCHED. Xox -SZ"