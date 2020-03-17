Several current and former WWE Superstars took to Twitter on Monday night and reacted to the major WrestleMania 36 changes that were announced. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania will now air from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, instead of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. There will be no crowd at the event, which will still air on pay-per-view and the WWE Network.

Sasha Banks said it breaks her heart to know fans won't be able to attend WrestleMania, but the crew will do their very best to put on a worthy show because it's what they deserve.

"It breaks my [heart emoji] to know that fans won't be able to attend #WrestleMania They aren't just there to watch the show, they're apart of it! But priority #1 is everyone's health. So on April 5th we will do our very best to put on a show worthy of our fans. Its what you deserve," Banks tweeted.

Sasha also thanked WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and said she loves him.

"I love you @VinceMcMahon #ThankYouVince," she wrote.

Former SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff didn't comment on WrestleMania 36 directly, but he did reference the situation and call on fans to watch the unique RAW.

"Producing 350 hours of prime time major cable episodic TV per year is a challenge that only those who have been in the belly of the beast can understand. Add current events, & it's got 2 B mind numbing. Please tune in 2 night and support to @WWE #RAW @HeymanHustle," he wrote.

The injured Nia Jax also referenced the situation and commented on the RAW crew going into this week's show.

She wrote, "This is true talent!! To get out there with no audience and put on an incredible performance, this is why I love this company @WWE! Putting smiles on peoples faces, entertaining the masses, allowing you to forget about the troubles in this world for a little bit. [red heart emoji] #RAW"

Paige acknowledged the fan frustration, but praised WWE for doing their best to keep fans entertained.

"I can imagine it being frustrating for a lot of the fans that won't be able to attend this now. But it's an incredible move from @WWE still wanting to push through and entertain you guys to the best of their ability in such circumstances. Love my WWE family [black heart emoji]," Paige wrote.

Liv Morgan also promised to put on the best show possible.

She wrote, "I'm so sorry to anyone this has inconvenienced, and I know those words don't even help, but BELIEVE we are gonna put on the best possible show for u all. WWE Forever [black heart emoji]"

Corey Graves also made a reference to RAW and SmackDown airing from the WWE Performance Center, but didn't directly comment on WrestleMania 36 airing from the PC.

"Oh the irony... @WWENetwork released the FCW documentary a few weeks ago. Now everyone on #RAW & #SmackDown is back in promo class. Full circle. Love it," Graves wrote.

Peyton Royce of The IIconics said this WrestleMania will go down in history.

She wrote, "Heart broken for everyone who was excited for WrestlaMania in Tampa. I'm so sorry to the fans @BillieKayWWE & I were so excited to meet. Our time will come!! This WrestleMania will go down in history. I'm grateful for the city & WWE for keeping everyone safe during this time [red heart emoji]"

The injured Xavier Woods responded to the announcement and tagged WWE costume designer Mikal Mosley.

Woods tweeted, "So like this means that me and @Themikalmosley get to be in the crowd right? Just two best friends watching a wrestling show. Pouring out their emotions for everyone who can't be there. Those emotions are essential - let us represent you #WoodsAtMania"

Mojo Rawley said WWE fans wanted "different" and now they're getting it with WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center.

He wrote, "I don't know about y'all but I'm hyped for @WWE #Wrestlemania to be live from the Performance Center on the previously scheduled date. Y'all wanted different, right? Here it is. Can't get more different than this! Any time, any place, in front of anybody. We're ready to work!"

Big E tweeted a GIF of Stephen Colbert that said, "WE LIVE IN WEIRD TIMES."

As noted earlier at this link, Shayna Baszler received props from The Rock for her tweet to promote WrestleMania and the match with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

She wrote, "My first #WrestleMania moment will be perfect. No one in the arena to dampen the sound of tendons ripping and bones cracking & snapping as I become the RAW women's champion & usher in a new era #Reality #CrankRipTear"

While this week's RAW from the Performance Center seems to have been disliked by a majority of fans on social media, one fan of the unique setup was WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Foley tweeted about the show and praised WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and the company.

"This empty arena #RAW allows for a more intense and personal promo experience. Great stuff fom @EdgeRatedR. Props to @WWE for making the best out of a bad situation," Foley wrote.

ECW Original Tommy Dreamer commented on the decision and said WWE made a great call.

He wrote, "Great call @WrestleMania. Look forward to seeing it @WWENetwork"

2020 WWE Hall of Famer JBL also made an apparent response to the big change.

He wrote, "The best statement in a few months will be 'we over reacted'. I hope that's the case. Either way, we will make it through-follow govt protocols. God bless you all!"

You can see the related tweets below, along with tweets from SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Billie Kay, Tony Nese, Lilian Garcia, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and others:

