After losing the WWE Women's Tag Team championships to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35 last year, Banks took a hiatus from the WWE for four months.

Banks mentioned in this week's episode of WWE's The Bump that during her four-month break, she spent time traveling to Japan, as well as other countries, to hone her craft so she could evolve her in-ring style.

"I really, really, really love what I do. I took that break knowing that I needed to recharge," Banks stated. "I was legit so done. My mind was just so gone. During that time [being away], I missed wrestling.

"I always had a dream to go to Japan to train. That's where I wanted to go before I got signed to the WWE, but they called me first. I just knew in my heart that I had to go accomplish something. I bought a ticket, I DM'ed Meiko Satomura and asked her if I could come train. She said 'Yes, we're training next week.' I still think about that trip to this day. I think that was the best trip I've ever taken. It's also the craziest thing I've ever done. I learned so much. I just love wrestling, and I love learning."

When she is in the States, Banks mentioned that she enjoys training with Amazing Red, who has helped her progress in the ring from her indie days till now.

"He's amazing. That is why his name is Amazing Red," Banks joked. "I was a fan of his for a long time before I knew I wanted to be a WWE Superstar. I just wanted to travel around the world and expand on the independent scene because I didn't think that I fit the mold for what it took to be in the WWE at that time. I've always watched his work, and I always thought he was so incredible.

"We were here for NXT Brooklyn and I had so many ideas about my match that I thought I was going to go insane. Since I was on the main roster, I couldn't just go to the PC. So, I knew he had a school in Brooklyn and I hit him up, and it was magic ever since... Anytime when we're in Brooklyn, I always go to House of Glory to train with him."

Banks last wrestled on SmackDown this past Friday night, teaming with Bayley in a losing effort to Lacey Evans & Naomi.

You can view Banks' full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.