Just one week after collapsing at the Impact Wrestling television tapings, Scott Steiner appeared at New ERA's independent wrestling event this past Saturday in Jasper, AL.

Wrestling Inc. reader Dave Hollis noted that Steiner didn't wrestle at the show, although he did get a little physical. Big Poppa Pump thanked fans and stood ringside for one of the matches and threw a few punches, but that was it.

Steiner, 57, was hospitalized after collapsing at the March 7th Impact Wrestling television tapings. The situation was said to have been serious at first however Steiner's wife, Christa, noted the following day that Steiner was going to make a full recovery.

Steiner was originally scheduled to appear at the TNA No Place Like Home throwback event during WrestleMania weekend, however that event has been cancelled as well as all events associated with WrestleCon.

You can check out photos of Steiner's return to the ring below:

Despite Scott Steiner's recent health scare, he appeared at this past weekend's NEW ERA wrestling event in Jasper, AL. Here are some pics, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader Dave Hollis pic.twitter.com/FSeklFrnA6 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) March 17, 2020

Dave Hollis contributed to this article.