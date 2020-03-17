Scott Steiner collapsed at an Impact taping in Georgia earlier this month. The 57-year-old underwent a heart procedure and was in stable condition.

As reported earlier, Steiner made an appearance at New ERA's independent wrestling show this past weekend and stood ringside for one of the matches.

New ERA uploaded video of the match, which you can watch above. Before the match started, Steiner provided an update to fans about his status.

"A lot of people came to me, praying for me, give me their best wishes and I appreciate that, but I'll tell you what, it happened on Friday night," Steiner said. "I actually do not remember walking to the ring, talking, walking back to the ring [and] collapsing. I actually don't remember Friday night. I don't remember Saturday night, but as I entered the hospital, I'm freaking the nurses out because I don't remember nothing. I'm a wild man. I'm asking, 'why am I here? I gotta get out of here.' At that point, my wife walks in. She says, 'oh don't worry about. All I have to say is it's me.'"

Steiner revealed that he ended up dropping some Steiner math when the doctors told him that only 8% of people would have lived through the procedure that he went through.

"But as I was sitting on the hospital bed, the doctor came up to me and said, 'the procedure that happened to you, [most people] would have had an eight percent chance of winning, of getting off the bed, of living.' I said, 'doc, every time I step in the ring, I have a 141 and two-thirds chance of winning. What do you think my chances are of jumping out of this business?'"

Steiner was originally scheduled to appear at the TNA No Place Like Home throwback event during WrestleMania weekend, however that event has been cancelled.

