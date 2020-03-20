Stardom recently held a press conference announcing the bracket for Stardom's annual Cinderella Tournament. The tournament is a one-day single-elimination tournament where the winner will receive a title shot of their choosing. Past winners have been Mayu Iwatani, NXT's Toni Storm, Momo Watanabe and last year's winner Arisa Hoshiki.

Jushin Thunder Liger will return to Stardom as a special guest. Liger did guest commentary in Stardom's No People Gate show as part of New Japan's partnership with Stardom through their parent company Bushiroad. The show featured no fans in attendance as the show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but fans will be allowed on the March 24 show.

Fans will undergo a physical check with their temperature taken. Fans will not be allowed entry if temp is over 37 degrees Celsius or 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Stardom also announced that masks will be distributed for free.

Stardom announced that the first round of the tournament will be live on YouTube with the rest of the tournament set to be on Stardom World midnight Japan time. The first round match-ups will be as follows:

Momo Watanabe vs. Starlight Kid

Jungle Kyona vs. Giulia

Konami vs. AZM

Syuri vs. Jamie Hayter

Tam Nakano vs. Saki Kashima

Natsuko Tora vs. Saya Kamitani

Utami Hayashis--ta vs. Maika

Mayu Iwatani vs. Hana Kimura

On March 24, the first round of the 2020 Cinderella Tournament will air LIVE and FREE from Korakuen Hall on Youtube!

6:30 PM Japan

5:30 AM Eastern

2:30 AM Pacific

9:30 AM GMT



