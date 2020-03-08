As reported last month, Stardom (along with NJPW and other Japanese wrestling promotions) have cancelled events due to the Coronavirus situation in Japan.

Earlier this week, Stardom extended those cancellations through March 22.

Earlier today, Stardom did hold an empty arena show at Korakuen Hall and aired it live on its YouTube channel. You can check out the full show in the video above.

Below are results from the event:

* Super Strong Starlight Machine wins the Battle Royal

* Natsuko Tora defeated Super Strong Starlight Machine

* Hana Kimura and Jungle Kyona defeated Giulia and Maika

* Bea Priestley and Jamie Hayter (c) defeated Momo Watanabe and Utami Hayashish-ta (Goddesses of Stardom Championship)

* Mayu Iwatani defeated Saki Kashima (Lumberjack Match)