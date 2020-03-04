Teddy Hart was arrested again today in Richmond, Virginia. He was booked this afternoon at 1:53 p.m. Further details of the arrest are currently not available.

As Wrestling Inc. first reported, Hart was arrested last month on February 12th in Richmond, Virginia. The 40-year old was booked on three charges of possession, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and distribute. Possession of a Schedule III controlled substance is a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia with a maximum penalty of up to 12 months in jail and / or a fine of up to $2,500. Schedule III controlled substances can include anabolic steroids and ketamine.

In a now-deleted video, Hart said that he was pulled over by police due to an issue with his license plate not matching the registration for the car he was driving in. Hart said that the police found steroids and marijuana in the car, leading to his arrest.

Hart was later released from jail and was put under house arrest in Richmond until the matter was settled.

Hart has had his share of legal issues throughout the years. He was arrested in December of 2014 by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on multiple sexual assault charges involving two women, which were dropped in June of 2016. He was most recently arrested on January 1, 2017 after attempting to evade arrest after being pulled over for a hazardous traffic violation in Arlington, Texas. Those charges were also eventually dropped.