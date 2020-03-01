As previously reported, AEW announced a special episode of Dynamite called "Blood & Guts" that will take place on March 25 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The show will feature two rings covered by a giant cage for a WarGames-like match.

At the AEW Revolution post-event press conference, Wrestling Inc. asked AEW President Tony Khan about the match and using the "WarGames" name, which is owned by WWE. Khan quickly pointed out that the match is not called WarGames.

"I have not used that term and will never use that term," Khan said. "You'll never see me using that expression."

Khan confirmed to us that the match will be called "Blood & Guts."

"The expression we're using for this match is Blood & Guts," Khan stated. "It's everything to us, it's a heart and soul struggle, but it's also a metaphor for our company in that it's both a serious thing in that it's wrestling-centric, but we're also having fun with it."

Khan said that "it's a blood and guts match", and it's "going to be awesome."

"Blood & guts" is a play on a phrase Vince McMahon used when referring to AEW during an earnings call last year. When asked about WWE having more competition, McMahon said that he hopes that AEW doesn't continue "the blood and guts and gory things that they have been doing."

You can listen to Khan's comments about the "Blood & Guts" episode below: