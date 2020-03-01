The Dark Order picked up a victory over SCU at AEW Revolution on Saturday night.

After the match, the Dark Order attacked SCU when Colt Cabana made a surprise appearance to make the save. Cabana was eventually overwhelmed by the odds and was beaten down. Christopher Daniels came out wearing a hood, teasing that he was the yet-to-be-revealed leader of the group, the Exalted One, however he joined SCU and Cabana to clear the ring of the Dark Order.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed at the post-event press conference that Cabana is now signed with AEW to work behind the scenes, although he could wrestle and do commentary. With Daniels apparently out of the running as the Exalted One, Khan discussed the Dark Order and where the group is headed.

"You're going to see that the Dark Order is a real premier evil corporation," Khan said. "It's one of the big evil corporations, it's not the only evil corporation, but it's definitely going to be a very powerful one."

Matt Hardy has been rumored to be the leader of the Dark Order, and his WWE contract expired early Sunday morning. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Khan about Hardy's recent social media teases regarding AEW, however Khan was quick to move on to another topic.

"I can't comment on what he's doing," Khan said of Hardy. "He's great, but I can't comment on that."

On a related note, as soon as Hardy's contract with WWE expired, Evil Uno of the Dark Order tweeted, "He is near."

You can check out the tweet below: