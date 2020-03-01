After AEW Revolution finished up, AEW President Tony Khan held a media scrum to talk about a wide range of topics. Khan said how really happy he's been with AEW's shows over the past few weeks, noting there's only been one segment he wished he could redo in 2020. Khan was then asked which segment that was.

"Literally, I can think of maybe one segment that I could have back in the whole year, that's really saying something, I mean, we're a full two months in," Khan said. "I didn't think we needed all the 'hoo-ha' around Riho and [Kris] Statlander in Memphis. But it's in the beginning of the year, you're like, 'You gotta do a better job at stuff.' You go on a diet, right out of the gate, day two you screw up. [Laughs]"

Khan is referring to when Statlander was was set to challenge former AEW Women's Champion Riho for the title at the AEW Dynamite: Homecoming episode on January 1, but the match was delayed due to the then-newly signed Statlander having a previous commitment on the same night. AEW instead announced Riho would defend her title in a Fatal 4-Way against against Britt Baker, Nyla Rose and Hikaru Shida in Jacksonville, which Riho won. Statlander challenged the champion the following week, which Riho also won.

Announced in January, AEW and TNT have extended their contract through 2023, along with adding a second show in the future. Khan noted it will be on TV.

"It's going to be on TV," Khan confirmed. "We have not ruled out also streaming things, but we're going to have another TV show."

The AEW President was quickly asked if there was a day in mind for the show, which he didn't have answer to, yet.

"I don't know, I can't say," Khan said. "I have some ideas and we've talked a lot. They're testing different ideas and I think there's a couple different ways we can go, and it may not even be the last thing we do, but I do think we have a great chance to put on another great TV show and I'm not sure exactly what day."

Speaking of days of the week, Cody Rhodes had mentioned on a recent media call he wouldn't mind seeing AEW Dynamite move off Wednesdays down the road, and go to Mondays. This would put AEW not only up against WWE RAW, but the NFL, as well. Khan was not interested in making that move.

"When he does those media calls with you, I think it's very good, and we're going to keep doing those," Khan responded. "I was listening to that and ninety-nine percent of the time, I'm smiling and laughing along, that was one of the times I would have loved to have jumped on. That may be his view for five years, his personal view. That might even be his view as the Executive Vice President, but as the President and CEO of AEW, we are on Wednesday nights. I'm telling you we want to be on Wednesday nights, the most important thing in the world to me is this show and that we have it through 2023.

"I have no intention of moving for a variety of reasons, I'm really happy with the relationship with TNT, it's a night that works great for their programming slot and we've been a top performer for them in the night. ... Also, I've said from the beginning I never want to compete with Monday Night Football, which I consider the greatest franchise on cable. I don't want to do it. My family and I own one-hundred percent of the Jaguars, we are equal, like anybody else, as big a partner with the NFL. It doesn't make sense, I don't want to be on Mondays, at all."

