- Above is footage during the commercial break from last night's RAW following Edge's attack on MVP. Edge took out his frustrations out on MVP by delivering an RKO to a steel chair as well as a pair of conchiartos.

- As previously reported, AJ Styles challenged The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 36. The two stars will have their official contract signing for the match this Monday on RAW. During his promo on RAW, Styles said that he was going to "literally put the nail in the coffin" in the Undertaker's career, which has led to speculation that the bout will be a Casket Match.

- Paige will be returning to SmackDown this Friday night on FOX. WWE announced that she will be on the show to "confront Bayley." WWE.com posted the following on her appearance:

Bayley has shared plenty of opinions as the self-proclaimed model for the Women's Division. After Lacey Evans & Naomi's recent resistance fell unsuccessful, Paige will now step up to try and set the SmackDown Women's Champion straight. The current WWE Backstage star's last attempt at exerting her influence ended with The Kabuki Warriors severing ties with their manager with the message delivered via a green mist attack. Will the former Women's Champion have more success bringing her influence to SmackDown, or will the brash Bayley simply scoff at Paige's advice?

Paige responded to the announcement, tweeting, "I guess I'm going back to work Friday.. see you soon @itsBayleyWWE #SmackDown @WWEonFOX @WWE"