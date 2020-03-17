The situation between WrestleCon and Marriott International has been resolved and the promoters will not have to pay the $114,000 bill that they were hit with due to the chain's "Cancellation and Refund Policy" that we noted earlier.

WrestleCon made the announcement this evening on Twitter.

"5:46pm update. Thanks to Marriott Westshore for agreeing to honor the Force Majeure clause and not holding either our guests or WC responsible for the liquidated damages. The Emergency Declaration by Gov DeSantis to cancel events over the next 30 days was a major factor. We'd also like to thank the NY Yankees and Steinbrenner Field for agreeing today to return our rental payment, in full, due to circumstances. They are an outstanding organization and if we are able to return to Tampa in the future, they will be our first phone call. We anxiously await the decision of The Ritz and the Bus company we paid to complete the list of venues and services that we contracted to use in Tampa. And although they specifically mentioned that the social media campaign led by @IAmJericho had absolutely nothing to do with their decision making process, we appreciate both Chris and our Twitter audience for having our back... now back to issuing refunds..."

As we've noted at this link and at this link, several wrestlers joined together with fans on Twitter to call on Marriott to do "the right thing" in regards to the bill that WrestleCon was stuck with after they canceled their events on Monday, due to the coronavirus pandemic. WrestleCon 2020 and the week of related events was nixed on Monday evening after WWE made the decision to cancel their WrestleMania 36 Week events, also due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Wrestlers that tweeted Marriott included Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens, Natalya, Adam Pearce, and others.

Stay tuned for updates on WrestleCon, who has confirmed that they will be up & running for WrestleMania 37 Week in the Los Angeles area next year. You can see their full updated tweets below:

We'd also like to thank the NY Yankees and Steinbrenner Field for agreeing today to return our rental payment, in full, due to circumstances. They are an outstanding organization and if we are able to return to Tampa in the future, they will be our first phone call. — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) March 17, 2020