FOX Sports announced a new slate of WWE programming on their network. That new content will include the network's first-ever pay-per-view presentation of WrestleMania on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com.

This year's WrestleMania is set to be hosted by FOX Sports' Rob Gronkowski in a two-night affair. The event will also be held in the Performance Center in front on no fans.

The live stream of the WrestleMania pay-per-view will be available for $59.99 for both night on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW Apps via mobile and other connected streaming devices or at FOXSports.com. The WrestleMania Kickoff Part 1 and Part 2 will begin coverage this Saturday and Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. ET on FS1 and FOX Deportes, with a panel of experts breaking down the night's upcoming matches.

FOX Sports also announced additional programming. WWE Backstage will return to FS1 at 11:00 p.m. ET where host Renee Young and analysts Mark Henry, Booker T and Paige will give their predictions on WresteMania. The network is also set to air more than 22 hours of programming starting Tuesday night.

"FOX Sports will present 22 hours of timeless WWE content to air on Tuesday nights this spring, beginning with Royal Rumble 2020 tonight at 7:00 PM ET on FS1," FOX Sports announced in a press release. "Additional programming on FS1 includes one-hour editions of WrestleMania 31, WrestleMania 33 and WrestleMania 34, in addition to other specials from the 'WWE 24' and 'Ruthless Aggression' series. Content also includes WWE's brand-new series titled 'Best Of WWE' featuring 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Triple H, John Cena, Charlotte Flair, Ric Flair, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Shawn Michaels, Roman Reigns and The Undertaker."

President of FOX Sports, Mark Silverman said that he hopes this new programming can offer fans a positive outlet during this time.

"We're pleased to offer this new slate of WWE programming for viewers during these challenging times," said Mark Silverman, President, National Networks, FOX Sports. "We hope this lineup of sports entertainment programming serves as a much-needed relief for fans. We appreciate the hard work and creativity of the teams on both sides of our long-term partnership with WWE."

WWE Chief Brand Officier, Stephanie McMahon also discussed the further development of WWE's partnership with FOX that started with bringing Smackdown to FOX.

"Six months after our historic partnership brought Smackdown to its new home on FOX, we are thrilled to deliver even more premium programming, including WrestleMania, across the entire FOX Sports portfolio," said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. "In partnership with FOX Sports, it's a privilege to be able to entertain our fans each week and put smiles on their faces particularly during a time when they need it the most."